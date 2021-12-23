READING, Pa. – People who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year are making up for lost time.
AAA is predicting a 34% increase in regional travel this holiday season compared to 2020, with more than 109 million people expected to the road, take to the skies or hop on other forms of transportation.
"I think we're in a better place this year than last year," said Dr. Debra Powell, Reading Hospital's chief of infectious diseases.
Powell says vaccines are the key difference.
"We have more people who are vaccinated, and then more people got the booster this year," she said.
Despite that layer of defense, COVID-19 is yet again the Grinch who stole Christmas with this year's omicron variant.
"It's doubling about every two days," Powell said. "It's highly infectious."
However, Powell says it is OK to celebrate the holidays with loved ones this year, as long as you're taking precautions.
"The ideal situation for people getting together is for everyone to be vaccinated," she explained, "and if they could be tested before the event, that would be an extra layer of protection."
Another important tip is to stay home if you're not feeling 100% healthy.
"Don't go to any event if you're not feeling well," Powell said.
She reiterated that we've made great strides nearly 365 days later, and the holidays don't have to be canceled.
"With a smaller group of people, so people you know like your immediate family, I think it's fine," she said of holiday gatherings. "Maybe another tier out — grandparents, cousins."
And remember, keep your face covered in crowds but your heart open.
"Be kind, be patient and do the best you can for the people around you," Powell said.