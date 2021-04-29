READING, Pa. – There's a quick history lesson that goes along with the importance of a U.S. president's first 100 days in office.
"When Franklin Roosevelt in 1933 was facing the depths of the Great Depression, they marked the many pieces of legislation that went through by saying, 'This happened in the 100 days,'" explained Tim Blessing, a presidential historian and professor at Alvernia University in Reading.
On Thursday, April 29, President Joseph Biden marks his own 100th day in office.
"This has been, by the standards of 100 days, a quiet 100 days," said Blessing.
According to Blessing, Biden has spent much of his first 14 weeks in office revoking President Donald Trump's executive orders while setting up commissions and organizing his cabinet.
"In terms of legislative proposals, normally you would see more than you have," Blessing said.
On the heels of a COVID-19 relief bill, Biden pitched a $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill called the "American Jobs Plan" and now the "American Families Plan" to invest in education, child care and paid family leave. Blessing points out, though, that the wait for the proposal along with others that haven't been introduced yet may be telling.
"It has the appearance of an administration that wasn't quite ready, may have thought they were ready, but were not quite ready yet to assume control of the government," Blessing said.
Moving ahead, Biden may face some hurdles when it comes to passing the bill since the votes are so close in the House, Blessing noted.
"It would be very easy for Biden to lose bits and pieces," he said. "Maybe big bits and pieces of that infrastructure bill simply because it's covering things which Democrat representatives in red states may not be very happy about."