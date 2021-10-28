READING, Pa. – Preparations are underway at Tower Health as the U.S. inches closer to expanding the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children.
This comes as a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, on Tuesday to recommend kid-size doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. The vaccine would be one-third the dose given to individuals age 12 and older.
FDA advisers said the benefits of vaccinating this age group outweigh the risks.
The FDA would still have to make its own decision and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then have to decide whether or not to recommend the shots for these ages.
"Again, ordering the supply, we were ordering it from the State of Pennsylvania and also building the order sets, that way we can administer it for children," said Dr. Debra Powell, Reading Hospital's chief of infectious diseases.
Also making headlines, the CDC said certain people who are immunocompromised may need a fourth mRNA COVID-19 shot, which are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
"This will be their booster, six months after that initial completion of those first three doses," Powell said.
Meanwhile, Powell said Reading Hospital has seen a stable number of inpatients with COVID-19 over the last month — between 45 to 55 people per day.
Overall, she said Pennsylvania is seeing a slight decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.
"That's a good thing," Powell said. "So we've been seeing cyclical patterns at about every two months, where it kind of peaks and then it kind of levels off, and the most recent peak has been due to the delta variant."