SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Jazzmyn Foster has been skating since she was five years old. She got into it because her whole family was involved in the sport.
"I was just at practice one day watching and I just decided, you know I just want to try this," says Foster. "Go on skates, see how fast I can go and I've been going ever since."
Just six months after she started, she went to her first Nationals competition at age six.
Fast forward. The now-college senior, set to graduate in the fall from Kutztown University in sports management, just came back from the American Championships in Colorado where she set two records.
Now she's preparing to head to the World Games representing Team USA in Birmingham next week.
Foster says the World Games are a big deal.
She and her teammates will face several events including time trials, some team relays, and a lot of individual races.
As someone who can reach speeds around 35 miles per hour, Foster seems to be in good shape.
"The goal is to medal at Worlds and be a world champion," says Foster.
Her aspirations don't end there though.
"My next goal is to go out to Utah because that's where the Olympic program is out there," says Foster. "[Then] switch over to ice."