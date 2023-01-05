HARRISBURG, Pa. - At this year's 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, Uglies Kettle Chips will give attendees a close up view of just how their product is made.

This year's farm show will feature a working scale model of a chip maker’s production line.

The model is 20 feet long and will show the complete process from peeling, slicing, frying, conveying, seasoning and packaging the chips.

Uglies are manufactured by Dieffenbach's Snacks, a family-owned business established in 1964 and located in Tulpehocken Township, Berks County.

Since 2017, Uglies has been helping regional farmers by purchasing unwanted potatoes considered too “ugly” for other products. The potatoes are then turned into a one-of-a-kind snack.

The must-see exhibit was hand-crafted by Elam Dieffenbach, a second-generation kettle chip maker and woodworker.

At this year's farm show, Uglies will exhibit alongside the Friends of the PA Farm Show to educate attendees about sunflowers.

The presentation is part of a larger PA Department of Agriculture exhibit highlighting the benefits of growing sunflowers.

Like potatoes, sunflowers are a versatile plant, and are used for everything from cooking oil and snack food production to livestock feed and birdseed.

“We’re excited to collaborate on the sunflower exhibit because we have a brand that supports farmers by purchasing unwanted potatoes, reducing food waste and contributing a portion of proceeds to help feed hungry children,” said Dieffenbach's director of marketing Bob Zender.

“Supporting sunflowers is the natural choice for us,” said Zender.