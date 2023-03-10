MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa - Is this a concern?

"So, we're working in tandem with Muhlenberg Township,” said State Senator Judy Schwank. “We did reach out to both Norfolk Southern and a private railway as well to try to ask them what they would do to take care of it."

An eroded portion of land off Water Street in the township raised some concern following recent train derailments in other states.

“This is on a private line and it's not used very heavily. It's not the Norfolk Southern track,” Schwank emphasized.

Continuing to keep tabs on the tracks, this portion of rail line is just one of potential concern, with some in the county giving heightened awareness to the region.

"In Berks County we have tracks criss-crossing all over including in some very urban settings, and so yes, it is a concern for us as to what would be carried on some of the trains that are running through our communities,” said Schwank.

The recent string of high-profile derailments, starting with East Palestine, Ohio, have many looking at our local railroads.

“As am I, absolutely. We all are looking at what happened in Ohio, East Palestine, and northwestern PA and we are very concerned,” Schwank said.

State Senator Judy Schwank says the only control state lawmakers have is over the railroad crossings, but that this string of incidents is at least bringing about more education and awareness.

“It's helping us to focus both as a legislature and as you can see, at the federal level, congress is moving forward on some legislation,” said Schwank.

Blue Mountain Reading & Northern said they are planning to fix that erosion area near Water Street.

If you have any concerns involving the Blue Mountain Reading & Northern line tracks, you can contact the group via its website.