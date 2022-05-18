READING, Pa. - Berks County is hiring outside counsel to get answers about the problems with electronic poll books that led to delays at some polling places during the PA primary.
"What I can say is it was a technical programming issue and we have identified what that issue is, but at this time the entire situation is going to be under a thorough investigation by a 3rd party," says Stephanie Weaver, County of Berks Public Relations Officer.
State lawmaker Manny Guzman says he ran into problems at his polling place. He expressed frustration about his experience.
"It took about an hour and some change for me to vote, which should be a very simple process and literally took the personal intervention of the election services director," says Guzman.
"The situation that Rep. Guzman has expressed in statements and I believe he actually spoke to our elections director, was an isolated situation at his precinct," says Weaver. "It is not the issue that we have been discussing that lead to the deployment of the paper poll books."
Guzman said he's concerned that poll workers weren't properly trained on the electronic poll books, and that the devices weren't ready for the roll out. He wants county officials to be held accountable.
"I hope that our Berks County Commissioners are hopefully taking this serious and understand that I'm not going away on this issue," says Guzman. "Understand that I'm going to continue to hold them under a microscope when it comes to election integrity here in the county."
The county says a full report will be made public when the investigation is complete.
Officials say about 68,000 people voted in Berks County.
That's nearly 26% percent of voters, and that number could be higher once all of the mail-in ballots have been tallied.