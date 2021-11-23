As the president focuses on energy prices, Congress is taking action on his nearly $2 trillion spending bill.
Two local members of Congress are at odds over the plan, which the House passed last week, mostly along party lines.
"These are generational investments," said U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean (D), PA District 4.
"They're going to be paying for it for at least a hundred years, it is generational," said U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R), PA District 9.
Two members of Congress who represent parts of Berks County see the nearly $2 trillion spending bill that recently passed the House differently.
Democrat Madeleine Dean, who voted in favor of the bill, said in a virtual news conference that the "Build Back Better Act" is a bill that looks to the future.
"I think about how this bill will help families in Pennsylvania, parents who have struggled to afford childcare or preschool or the basic needs for their children who will have access to universal Pre-k. I say that slowly and with emphasis because, think about it, it's a 100 year investment in public education, something we have not done in 100 years, to expand access to early childhood education," continued Meuser.
While on a small business tour in Kutztown, Republican Dan Meuser told us he supports some aspects of the bill, like universal Pre-k, but voted against the large bill he dubs 'Build Government Bigger.'
"In all my days in office so far, not once has somebody said to me, 'hey you guys got to grow the federal government bigger.' Nobody's ever said that to me," continued Meuser. "There's a way to come together, there's a way to compromise."
The bill will head to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Some expect it may be revised and sent back to the House.