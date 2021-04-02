Flags at the U.S. Capitol are at half-staff to mourn the death of another member of those assigned to guard that very place - after police say a man drove a car into two officers at a barricade, then got out and lunged at police with a knife, before they shot him.
"At this time, the suspect has been pronounced deceased,” Acting Chief of U.S. Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman said. “Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were transported to two different hospitals and it is with a very very heavy heart that I announce on of our officers has succumbed to his injuries."
William "Billy" Evans, a nearly two decades-long veteran of the first responder unit was killed. Authorities say the man in the car, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, wasn't known to them.
The violence comes just shy of three months since the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, something Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan of Berks and Chester counties touched on in her statement.
"The uptick in violence not just at the Capitol but across the country must be dealt with at both the federal and local level,” Houlahan said. “We, as a nation, are better than this and it is incumbent upon all of us, both elected officials and citizens to decry this violence and to lead."
Congress is not in session, and a rep for Houlahan's office says staff members in D.C. are safe. Congresswoman Madeleine Dean of Berks and Montgomery counties offered her prayers. She said her staff is also safe.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey added quote: "The Capitol Police officers who were ambushed today outside the Russell Senate Office Building are heroes. They put themselves in harm's way and stopped an individual who was attacking the Capitol. I hope all Pennsylvanians will join me this Easter weekend in praying for the officer who was killed, the officer who was injured, and both of their families and colleagues."
Members of Congress decrying this latest incident of violence at the U-S Capitol. Congress is due back in session, April 13th.