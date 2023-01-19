The U.S. Treasury Department is taking steps to avoid default as the federal government has run up against its debt limit.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the House needs to act in good faith to help people.
The artificially imposed cap has been increased roughly 80 times since the 1960s.
President Joe Biden says Congress needs to be responsible to keep the country moving.
Republicans have said they don't want to raise money for more high spending — and they want cuts.
Congressman Dan Meuser (R-PA 9) says they don't plan to cut Medicare or Social Security, but they need to be responsible.
"There won't be any negative impacts, but of course, we should be looking for more managerial efficiencies so there's no waste," Meuser said. "We want to root out waste by all means."
Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA 6) shared her thoughts Wednesday when the crisis loomed.
She says she worries the debt ceiling could affect national security as well as the economy.
Houlahan hopes the House can resolve the issue in the coming weeks.