KUTZTOWN, Pa. – State Sen. Judy Schwank and community leaders gathered at the Strand Theatre in Kutztown for a tour Monday. They all said they are excited for its return.
"This has been the center of the community in many ways," Schwank (D-11th District) said. "A movie theater that was active and working — you know, such an asset to the borough."
The movies are coming back to Kutztown with $450,000 in state funding set to help with the rehabilitation and preservation of the Strand Theatre.
"I'm really excited. I'm really happy to see it happen," Schwank said. "You know, we had put it on the list a long time ago, and of course, there were local advocates that were constantly cheering it on."
Schwank and members of the Kutztown Community Partnership and the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance toured the building, taking a look at its two theaters, projector room and other features.
The theater is on North Whiteoak Street, just off Main Street. Its doors have been closed since the death of its longtime owner, Paul Angstadt, in late June 2022.
"I grew up here, so for me, when I walk into the main theater, you know, I have memories from when I was here," said Allison Fuller of the Kutztown Community Partnership.
Fuller said her group will be keeping people updated throughout the rehabilitation process. As for now, there is no set date for when it will reopen.
"Coming in here now that we own it," Fuller said, "I can see past everything, and I can see the Strand here, making memories again."
"It's been really interesting to see the passion for the theater and how deep-rooted the love for this theater is in the community," said Amy O'Brien, director of Kutztown University's public relations program.
Students in the program are documenting the theater's history. O'Brien says they are working on a website looking back on its history from 1908 to present day. The students are interviewing past employees, and they spoke with the previous owner's daughter, learning how the family ran the business.
"Mom was helping take tickets at the door," O'Brien said. "The daughter was working behind the scenes."
Local business are also looking forward to the theater's return.
Mamma's Delight Pizza and the Kutztown Tavern say they noticed a difference when the theater was open.
"It's great for business. It brings people into town," said Tim Arehart, who works for Kutztown Tavern. "You know, there's customers that I haven't seen in town for a while since the movie theater went out."
"I think when it's open, it definitely brings more customers in to the store, so we're looking forward to that now that they're going to be reopened," said Julia Kilbride of Mamma's Delight Pizza.
A reopening date has not been released. Those involved with the project say a master plan still has yet to be developed and architects will be interviewed this Thursday.