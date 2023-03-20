KUTZTOWN, Pa. - State Sen. Judy Schwank and community leaders gathered at the Strand Theatre in Kutztown for a tour Monday. They all said they are excited for its return.

"This has been the center of the community in many ways. A movie theater that was active and working, you know, such an asset to the borough," said Sen. Schwank.

The movies are coming back to Kutztown with $450,000 in state funding set to help with the rehabilitation and preservation of the Strand Theatre.

"I'm really excited, I'm really happy to see it happen, you know we had put it on the list a long time ago and of course there were local advocates that were constantly cheering it on," Schwank said.

Sen. Schwank and members of the Kutztown Community Partnership and the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance toured the building, taking a look at its two theaters, projector room, and other features.

The theater is on North Whiteoak Street, just off of Main Street. Its doors have been closed since the death of its longtime owner in late June.

"I grew up here, so for me when I walk into the main theater, you know I have memories from when I was here," said Allison Fuller of the Kutztown Community Partnership.

Fuller said her group will be keeping people updated throughout the rehabilitation process. As for now, there is no set date for when it will reopen.

"Coming in here now that we own it, I can see past everything and I can see the Strand here, making memories again," said Fuller.

We are told a master plan still has yet to be developed and that architects will be interviewed this Thursday.