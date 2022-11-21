The man suspected in a deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colorado over the weekend is now facing a slew of charges. Court records show that 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich faces five murder charges and five hate-crime charges.

Police say he used an AR-15-style gun when he walked into Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night and opened fire. Five people were killed and at least 25 others were injured. This latest mass shooting occurring at an LGBTQ nightclub. The state's attorney general says he believes it's hard to conceive of a situation where the motive wasn't generated by hate.

"This was a well-known nightclub that individuals regardless of their sexual orientation, or gender identity, the LGBTQ community knew was a safe place, was a place where people could be their authentic selves," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said. "And someone came and essentially took all that away."

One of the victims has ties to Pennsylvania.

"It doesn't matter what you think in life," Michael Kissling said. "It's just hate. It's never the way to go."

Kissling is the brother-in-law of 2002 Kutztown Area Senior High School graduate Derrick Rump. Rump was one of the five people killed. Rump's family said Derrick moved west several years ago and Club Q quickly became more than just a job for him.

"They became more of a family for him rather than a job," Kissling said. "We visited him a few years ago out there and he took us to Club Q just to show us all his friends and they are all pretty much a family for him."

Local LGBTQ activists honored the victims of Saturday's mass shooting during Sunday's International Transgender Remembrance Day in Allentown, saying hate is hindering those in the LGBTQ community.

"All LGBTQ people want to have is the opportunity to thrive the way that the rest of people in the country does," Executive Director of Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Corinne Goodwin said. "And we not only need that opportunity, but we really demand that opportunity."