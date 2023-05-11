READING, Pa. - Taylor Swift fever is spreading like wildfire as the Berks County native stops in Philadelphia on her "Eras Tour."

There are already lines winding through the city with fans just wanting to buy merch and be near where the mega star will be performing.

Tickets to see the musical icon are a hot commodity and hard to come by, but local mom Elizabeth Kieffer recently got a major break and scored seats for the show.

"I actually won Taylor Swift tickets," said Kieffer. "Two tickets for Sunday night!"

Kieffer's older daughter is a major Taylor fan; she had been actively searching for tickets everywhere.

"My 8th grader has been sending me Stub Hub tickets, Ticketmaster tickets, all these contests," Kieffer recalled. "She sent me the one that we won."

It was a contest run by Holy Guardian Angels Regional School and 3rd & Spruce Drafthaus in West Reading.

"There was a Facebook live of the winning, so I actually had her watch the Facebook live to see that we actually won," Kieffer said.

Kieffer tried to get her other daughter a ticket, but was unable to.

"I was even looking to see if I could be in the same section or really close but with them being so young, I didn't really want to do that and with the cost it just wasn't justifiable," she said.

So, with outfits paired with albums, the mother-daughter duo will head to Philly for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"First concert ever and she is so excited," said Kieffer. "The fact that it's Mother's Day is a big deal because this is something that my daughter was really looking forward to, was obviously disappointed and the fact that we're actually going together is really incredible!"