READING, Pa. - Music icon Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96.

His career spanned decades.

Bennett recorded more than 70 albums and is probably best known for his classic "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

69 News sat down with local music historian and archivist Eddie Collins to share his remembrances of the legendary crooner and his storied career.

"Every time I seen a Tony Bennett record, I always picked it up," said Collins. "Matter of fact I got a Tony Bennett collection right here."

Tony Bennett's songs and sound stretch across decades, starting in the late 1940s.

"They've got a big picture of Tony here on the side. You've got the titles coming down here. 'I Want To Be Around,' the single they were pushing at the time, and on the back, even a bigger picture of Tony."

Music historian Collins says Bennett's death is an opportunity to reflect on the impact of his talent.

"There were so many jazz tunes. Matter of fact, I have an album here which he did with Chuck Wayne. 'Old Devil Moon' was a standard as well, but he could take any song and put his spin on it," Collins added.

Bennett was also a painter.

"With his painting, one picture even ended up on a 45 sleeve, which was issued by Columbia Records. Tony Bennett, that's his painting," said Collins.

Bennett performed years ago in Reading, but although his performances are in the past, his large catalog of recordings remains with us.

"This is volume number three. I'll pop that up for a second. We had Tony's number one, number two, and number three. This is a good springboard for showcasing Tony at his best at his finest," Collins said. "There was so much material that spans from the 1950s right up to current day. Tony's music is timeless."