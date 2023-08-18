READING, Pa - Meeting a living music legend.

“His music is everywhere and I was listening to some of the songs just today. I know all the words,” said Joseph Smith, a Reading High School music teacher.

Barry Manilow is getting set to take the stage at Santander Arena Friday night, but before he does that, he'll present Smith with checks for $10,000 for the school's music program.

"It was exciting. Everyone voted for me and then when they emailed me a couple weeks ago, told me I won, I was coming to the concert tonight. It's exciting,” said Smith.

It's all part of the Manilow Music Project where Barry picks music teachers near his tour locations.

"I think it's really great when a musician gives back. He does this at every one of his tour stops this year, giving back to music education,” Smith said.

Joe says he's excited to meet Barry Manilow tonight and hopes it inspires more artists to give back to music education programs.

"It would be great if everyone who came to the arena here in Reading reached out to us and helped us. We can always use it,” said Smith.

Smith plans to use the money for guitars, bass guitars and drums to accompany his singing students.

What is he going to say to Manilow when he meets him?

"I want to thank him for recognizing music education. I think it's great when a musician really gives back,” Smith said.