READING, Pa. – It's been called one of the single worst incidents of racial violence in American history. On June 1, people across the country remembered the Tulsa Race Massacre that happened over a two-day period one century ago, and one local member of the NAACP says we can't ever forget.
"If you don't talk about it, it makes it hard for people to learn the lessons, and what you don't know you're condemned to repeat," said Wynton Butler, a member of the Reading chapter of the NAACP.
"A very thriving area — 38 grocery stores, 21 restaurants, doctors, lawyers, all kinds of great things going on," said Butler about the city in Oklahoma where the massacre took place. "All that everyone in this country, you know, wants in terms of the American Dream."
After a young Black man was accused of assaulting a white woman, though, rioters went on a rampage throughout the all-Black Greenwood District and destroyed businesses, turning the neighborhood into rubble.
"The newspaper put a headline out that 'this Negro needed to be nabbed' and something should have been done," Butler said. "That's what brought people to rage, and so one of the great lessons is how we consume media and how people develop their ideas and thoughts."
"This was not a riot — it was a massacre, one of the worst in our history," said President Joe Biden as he commemorated the 100th anniversary in Tulsa.
Meanwhile, local NAACP leaders vowed to try to inspire Berks County residents to pass on the lessons of that day.
"Please talk to your children about it," Butler said. "Do not try to sweep it under the rug. It's been done too many times. If we learn the lessons from this, it will never happen again."