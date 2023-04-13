Local nature expert says mild winter could lead to more mosquitoes
BERN TWP., Pa - Spring is here, and so are the insects that come with it.
“It really depends on what you're talking about as far as the insect goes,” said Rick Kruczek, master gardener at Penn State Extension and spotted lanternfly coordinator. “Spotted lanternfly, it really does not have any affect on them and what we are going to see this season."
Over at the Berks County Ag Center, they're preparing for the return of that invasive species, first spotted in Berks in 2014.
“They're gonna hatch probably within the next few weeks,” said Kruczek.
Not to mention ticks that can depend on things like crops and critters to hitch a ride on and thrive.
“Maybe a bumper crop that year like acorns, which would be good for the mice, and that's where the ticks like to live,” Kruczek said.
With the mild winter, and on a day like today which already feels like we skipped right into summer, Rick says all that can have the biggest impact on the mosquito population.
“They could result in an early hatch of the mosquitoes and create a larger population, which is gonna breed earlier, and we are gonna have larger populations with several generations in one season,” said Kruczek.
You've heard it all before but a reminder never hurts.
Remove standing water to fight the mosquitoes, and ticks can often be found on the outskirts of properties.
As for the lanternflies, which Rick says have spread into a few more counties in the commonwealth:
"We are doing our best to educate people and make sure that they don't transport it,” he said. “Egg mass or any life stage of the insect."
Tom Rader
Reporter
