READING, Pa. - A bad batch of drugs has the number of sudden overdoses and deaths skyrocketing in Berks County, according to authorities.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams said approximately 20 overdoses have happened this weekend. Four people have died.
Adams said investigators learned of the rash early Saturday afternoon.
"Clearly there is a significantly bad batch of drugs out there. A batch of drugs that is causing a number of overdoses.”
According to a statement from Reading Hospital, 16 patients were admitted with overdose symptoms since Saturday morning. Seven patients remained hospitalized as of Sunday evening.
Investigators said the drugs they have found at scenes contain cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.
"Clearly the fentanyl is causing numerous overdoses," Adams said.
In a public alert put out on Saturday, Police said people using these drugs might not know what they are ingesting. Anyone who is or knows someone experiencing overdose symptoms is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Adams said detectives from his office are working alongside the Reading Police Department to identify the source behind the bad batch.
This comes months after authorities said another bad batch of drugs in the Reading area sent more than 100 people to hospitals and left three people dead.
"This is significant and we will be doing everything possible to identify the source and take that source off the streets and put them in jail where they belong," Adams said.
Anyone with information on the overdoses is asked to contact the Reading Police, The District Attorney's detective unit or Crime Alert Berks County.