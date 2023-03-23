READING, Pa. - It's a deadly drug cocktail.

“Certainly, it's a major issue not only in our county but throughout the United States, and probably the world,” said George Holmes, deputy chief at the Berks County Coroner’s Office.

An animal tranquilizer, mixed with heroin and fentanyl.

"Unfortunately, because the symptoms are so similar to other opiates, we might not be able to differentiate in the field,” said Mike Sninsky, deputy chief of Reading EMS.

The feds are issuing an alert about drug trafficking involving Xylazine, which is used on horses, cattle and other animals to sedate them for operations. It first popped up in toxicology reports at the county coroner back in 2019.

"We looked back at our records, and we were able to track a number of possible deaths due to Xylazine. We were able to track a number of them in 2022,” Holmes explained.

The coroner's office reported 22 cases in 2021.

"Usually this is something a toxicologist or attending physician can figure out if it's Xylazine or another substance,” Sninsky explained.

So what is the follow up response when EMS arrives on scene and the Narcan doesn't kick in?

"If their breathing is slow or absent, you breathe for them, if their heart rate is fast or slow you support that and you transport them as quickly as you can to the hospital,” Sninsky said.

As someone's loved one is lost due to a drug overdose, the coroner still tries to help police stop the next one, when it comes to Xylazine and other deadly drugs.

"We dealt with a rash of deaths that occurred about a year ago and we were able to identify how the drugs were distributed, packaged and that helped law enforcement kind of look for these things when they're out in the community,” Holmes said.