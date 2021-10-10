READING, Pa. -- Sunday was World Homeless Day. It’s a global initiative to raise awareness of and help those in need.
An area faith ministry that’s already making a difference is looking to expand its operation to help some of the most vulnerable members in our community.
According to data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, in January of 2020, before the pandemic kicked into high gear, Pennsylvania had a population of over 13,000 people who struggled with being homeless.
“People come from all walks of life, from all different backgrounds that could lead to homelessness,” said Frank Grill, associate director at Hope Rescue Mission in Reading.
Hope Rescue Mission is a faith-based ministry that’s been working to help those at risk for over a hundred years.
“Our mission at Hope Rescue is simply that we would meet all the needs of anyone who is homeless. The physical needs and the spiritual needs,” Grill said.
The mission serves over 100 meals, three times a day, 365 days a year. While World Homelessness Day helps serve a purpose, Grill said there’s more work to be done.
Right now, Hope Rescue Mission only houses men but, they’re working on a fundraising campaign to build a women and children’s center. According to HUD data from January 2020, over 1,500 households and more than 700 unaccompanied young adults experienced homelessness in Pennsylvania
“It’s desperately needed. There are some places, shelters in the city that do house women but, there are very few beds. And a lot of them, there are preclusions,” Grill said. “You have to be pregnant or be a victim of domestic violence. We want our shelter to be come as you are. Doesn’t matter how old you are, how many kids you have.”
The goal is open the new shelter in 2022. You can find out more by visiting Hope Rescue Mission’s website.