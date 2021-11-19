READING, Pa. – Those enrolling in the new Pennie insurance marketplace under the Affordable Care Act have until Jan. 15 to enroll, while Medicare open enrollment for those 65 and over ends even sooner on Dec. 7.
"Everybody's situation is different but just the importance of assessing options that you have available to you," explained Mike Toledo with the Hispanic Center of Reading and Berks County.
The entire online enrollment and re-enrollment process can be daunting, especially for people who are using the Pennie marketplace for the first time.
In July 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation establishing the state-based marketplace. Pennie replaces healthcare.gov as Pennsylvania's official platform for shopping for insurance plans. It also serves as the only source for financial assistance to help with the cost of coverage and care.
There are, however, resources available to help individuals navigate the open enrollment process, including Berks Encore and the Hispanic Center.
"Our community partners at Berks Encore have individuals that are trained specifically to help guide our seniors to make sure that they have a plan that's right for them," Toledo said.
Enrollees should consider their own and their family members' current health needs and determine if they're still being met. Individuals who are re-enrolling will also need information like social security numbers and policy number IDs.
Anyone who does not have internet access to go through the process can get help at the Reading Public Library.
"I know they encourage people to register online, and for some people, having access to computers or a data plan is a problem, so we have free computers," said Bronwen Gamble, executive director of the library.
"You can print, if needed," she added. "All four of our library branches have free computers. You do not need a library card."
Gamble did note, "We can do limited help, but we cannot sign up for you."