READING, Pa. – As the world marks Holocaust Remembrance Day, the warning to "never forget" is taking on a renewed meaning.
"If we don't remember what we did in the past, we're doomed to repeat it in the future," said Bill Franklin, president of the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks.
Franklin says Holocaust Remembrance Day is a time to honor the six million people who were murdered simply for being Jewish and their families who continue to feel the effects today.
"There are a lot of us here today who lost family members that we never got to know and our families are obviously diminished as a result of it," Franklin said.
This Holocaust Remembrance Day, the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, comes amid rising concerns about antisemitism.
"Ironically, today I spent two hours in a security conference about what Jewish organizations can do to be more secure against those types of attacks," said Franklin.
Less than two weeks ago, a rabbi and three others were taken hostage at a synagogue in Texas. Even more recently, hundreds of disturbing, hate-filled fliers were distributed in neighborhoods across the country, blaming the Jewish community for a "COVID agenda."
"As a community, we need to fight it and hopefully let truth prevail rather than the ignorance that is the source of that," Franklin said.
In the meantime, the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks is working to educate the community and of course, honor and preserve the memories of the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.
"I think it's important to realize what the world lost," said Franklin.