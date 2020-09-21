BERN TWP., Pa. - On Saturday, some of your favorite local parks will have special events and volunteer opportunities in honor of National Public Lands Day.

Celebrating our local parks has a particularly special meaning this year, according to Brianna Treichler, a park ranger at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County.

"With COVID-19, the pandemic, it has showed us how important our natural resources are as areas to go, and for that relief, that relaxation, reconnection with nature," she said.

Blue Marsh Lake

But that reconnection has come at a cost for our parks.

"With that increase of outdoor recreation that we've had this summer time, we're seeing a lot more trash and litter too," Treichler said.

While trash from irresponsible visitors is the main reason for that, Treichler said some blame goes to the weather.

Trash near the road gets carried into storm drains by heavy rain. Then, it washes into the lake and onto the shore.

With 30 miles of lake shoreline at Blue Marsh Lake, social distancing will not be a problem if you want to help pick up litter on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Rangers said it's a great activity for the whole family, especially for children.

"It gets [children] invested in enjoying outside, and it gives them a little activity," Treichler said, "so it helps wear them out a little bit. And with this being a family friendly event in just how we set it up, families can feel safe in how we set it up."

To ensure social distancing from the start, check-in at the event is drive-thru style. Drive up, put down your window, and an organizer will hand over cleaning supplies and map of where to go.

And that's not the only COVID-19-mindful event happening this weekend.

Ralph Stover State Park in Bucks County asks that you schedule a time to come to its volunteer event. This ensures that the trails have small groups on them.

The park could also use some help picking up trash, because, like Blue Marsh Lake, it's seen a lot more trash on the trails, too.

But, if you don't mind getting your hands dirty, it also needs help maintaining the trails.

The park will be cutting down trees and invasive plants, building rainwater drains, and lining the trails with rocks, which is a kid-favorite, according to Dana, one of the organizers.

"Kids kinda like that stuff, they like to move things and it's instant gratification where you can see exactly what you done whereas when we're building [rainwater] drains, it's like we hope that works -- we'll find out after the next rain," she said.

All the tools used for the trail work will be sanitized by Dana and her fellow organizers between shifts.

Dana summed up National Public Lands Day best: "It's just a good day to come out and do something good for the lands, they're not going to take care of themselves."

If you want to help take care of our public lands, get more information about the Blue Marsh Lake event here and the Ralph Stover State Park event here.

