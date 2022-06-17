BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Pediatricians say they think it's a good thing the COVID vaccines will soon be available for the youngest group, children anywhere from six months to 5 years old.
"To finally have that protection or some degree of protection available for our youngest kids is great to see," says Dr. Patrick Gavigan, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with Penn State Health Children's Hospital.
Gavigan says both Pfizer and Moderna have vaccines recommended by the FDA for that age group.
"What's been reported in the studies, the side effects seem mild and in line with what we see with other kind of routine pediatric vaccines," says Gavigan. [It's] things like pain at the injection site, low grade fever or fussiness.
He says the efficacy of these is tricky to pinpoint but looks like it's lower than previous data showed, which he believes is likely has to do with circulating variants.
"Most of the recent pediatric studies were done at a time when Omicron was kind of the predominant variant," says Gavigan. "We certainly saw across the board less effectiveness of these vaccines against just that symptomatic protection."
He says parents should still get their children vaccinated.
"We've seen lots of kids be hospitalized with this infection, even kids who were previously healthy," says Gavigan.
For this age group Pfizer has a three-dose regimen and Moderna two doses.
Pfizer will take about two months until all doses are completed and protection maximized, and Moderna about one month.
They both still have to be approved by the CDC which is expected to vote this weekend.