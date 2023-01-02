SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Nittany Lions gear is on and confidence is high as Penn State returns to the Rose Bowl.

Diehard fans, like President of the Berks County Penn State Alumni Association, Dominic Defreece, are taking it in at a watch party inside P.J. Whelihans in Spring Township.

"I do expect a good game. We had a pretty good championship game this past weekend," said Defreece.

Former Governor Mifflin player and Penn State running back Nick Singleton is in the spotlight, someone Defreece said fans are loving every day.

"He's been a great supporter coming back to the area, giving the things that he can, giving his time to mentor some of the other kids that are trying to go through the same process he's going through," said Defreece.

There are some Penn State fans who you will not see here though, with a valid excuse.

"I have a few friends who have actually emailed me pictures out there actually at the Rose Bowl game, which is exciting for them," said Defreece.

The cheers are being heard just as loud from Berks County.

"I expect a full game of just excitement all the way through from first quarter all the way to the end of the game," said Defreece.