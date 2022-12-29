MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Help from our region is on the way to the Buffalo, New York, area, which is still digging out from a monster snowstorm, with the death count rising and concerns about flooding mounting.

PennDOT is sending nine dump trucks and nearly 30 workers from different places across the state. They will work to get things back to normal.

Officials said New York's crews have been stretched thin, with feet of snow piling up and the potential for flooding this weekend.

"It sounds oversimplified, but it was a lot of snow, and there was a lot of resulting issues that came with it," said Alexis Campbell, a PennDOT spokeswoman.

Mother Nature dumped more than 4 feet of snow in New York, and ever since, crews have been working day and night to remove it.

"I am sure they are exhausted," explained Campbell. "They have been working really hard."

PennDOT deployed 28 people — mechanics, foremen, managers and others — and nine dump trucks to help. Officials said their primary goal is to expedite cleanup efforts in and around the Buffalo area. They also want to give our neighboring state's workers a much-needed break.

"It's not possible for one crew or one state's worth of DOT staff to be operating at that level, crisis level, for days and days and days," Campbell said, "and so we're glad we're able to come in and provide some reinforcement to help."

"The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather can completely interrupt our plans — sadly, with deadly consequences," said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

"Pennsylvanians know how debilitating winter storms can be," Wolf said, "and we're happy that we can support our neighbors to the north when they need our help."

The request for assistance was made through a compact allowing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands to share resources, with the agreement that all costs incurred are paid by the state requesting the help. Ohio also sent crews.

"When things like this come up — whether it's a hurricane, flooding or a big blizzard like this was — states can turn to each other for help," Campbell said.

PennDOT crews left Thursday to begin round-the-clock cleanup.

Officials strategically selected portions of crews from different places that have the least likelihood of receiving their own winter weather.

Right now, they said that includes District 5, which covers Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties.