READING, Pa. - Talk about taking your business to a new level.
"Toto, I don't think we're in the basement anymore," quipped Don Carrick, owner of Studio 413 Photography. "This is a huge step for me."
For nine years, photographer Carrick had set up shop in the basement of his home in Mohnton. Now, he's taken his career to new heights, moving the third floor of this historic building on Canal Street in Reading's southside.
"I can do more things with portraits," said Carrick. "I can do more things with different types of photography."
Looking beyond the frame of Carrick's work, this place has a rich history in Reading. It was at one point a hardware foundry. Then, it became Bill's Khakis.
Carrick came up with an appropriate nickname for his new space: "We came up with 'Bill,'" said Carrick. "It's not only a nod to Bill's Khakis, which was here before us, but I'm going to be billing people for my work," he said with a laugh.
On Thursday, he'll hold a ribbon cutting, which will include members of Spring Township-based Small Business Resource Association, a group he says helped him grow over the years. Speaking of growing, Carrick says he had an opportunity to move to Philly, but he's decided he's staying local.
"I want this to be the destination. I want to see Reading grow."
Proof you can grow where you're planted.