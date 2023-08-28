BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Exeter Township Police Lieutenant Sean Fullerton said there are several positions open with the department, which currently has 36 members.

"Right now, we have full platoons and we're almost fully staffed. We've had a few retirements and other few officers that are out, so we're looking to get those applicants in here," explained Lieutenant Fullerton.

Right now, he said it is early in the application process and that a list needs to be established. Once the budget gets approved, there will be a better outlook on how many people will be hired.

He has used a video to help with recruitment purposes. Lieutenant Fullerton tells 69 News there has been a drop in applications at police departments nationally.

"I don't want to say we've been immune to it, but we've been able to maintain a high number of applicants coming in here," said Lieutenant Fullerton.

Other police departments in Berks County also have job listings. Exeter Township is putting people through the police academy, and others require applicants already complete it.

Applicants for Bern and Exeter townships must be 21 or older.

Bern Township Police Chief Brett Forry said the department recently advertised open positions.

"We have a pool of applicants now to move on to the oral interview process and stage that we have here at the township," said Chief Forry.

Chief Forry tells 69 News the department is looking to add 1-2 officers as the result of recent promotions in the department. He said some departments in the country are offering signing bonuses.

"We're choosing to look at that as trying to attract good, successful candidates into the policing world," said Chief Forry.