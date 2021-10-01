According to political analyst Tim Blessing - the Democratic Party - is a house divided.
“You’ve got a regular liberal wing, and then you’ve got a pretty progressive far left wing with AOC, and then you’ve got a small but fairly important number of fairly conservative Democrats,” Blessing said.
Blessing also says that faction of conservative Democrats needs to be careful on the moves they make concerning the infrastructure bill because it could weigh heavily on their re-election plans in the weeks ahead.
“The right wing of the Democratic Party is in a bit of jam,” Blessing said. "They can’t go along with the progressive wing or they’re going to get killed in the general election coming up.”
Meanwhile, the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is sounding the economic alarm on the dangers of not raising the debt ceiling to pay bills.
The debt limit caps the amount of money the government can borrow. By raising that limit, Congress allows more money to be borrowed to cover the costs of previous spending or taxing decisions. The debt ceiling has been raised or suspended nearly 80 times since 1960, including three times during the Trump administration.
"It is imperative that Congress address the debt limit," Yellen said earlier this week. "If not, our current estimate is the Treasury will likely exhaust its extraordinary measures by Oct. 18. At that point, we expect Treasury would be left with very limited resources that would be depleted quickly.”
Blessing says those decisions could have global implications on how the American Dollar is perceived.
“Many nations in the world put U.S. bonds and similar financial instruments into their treasuries because US money is more stable than their (money)," Blessing said. "So if we default on our debts those bonds become worth a whole lot less.”
Blessing says the party itself needs to find a middle ground among a sweeping infrastructure plan that could reshape the country for years to come.