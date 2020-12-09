READING, Pa. – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday shot down Republicans' last-ditch attempt to overturn the presidential election results in Pennsylvania.
In what could be the final blow for President Trump's hopes for a second term, all nine justices agreed.
They would not even hear the case brought by Republican Rep. Mike Kelly to stop Pennsylvania from certifying the results of November's election.
The suit claimed Pennsylvania's vote-by-mail law was unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment.
"The fat lady sang long ago on this one," said Tim Blessing, professor of history and political science at Alvernia University. "This is the road to perdition. The United States Supreme Court does not want to be involved in this, and I can guarantee you the United States Congress does not want to be involved in this."
Blessing added, "There is no path, and I want to emphasize, it doesn't matter if they find massive amounts of corruption somewhere or another, this is over."
Political analyst Terry Madonna agrees. "Once certified, you have to have overwhelming evidence to have the Supreme Court of the United States weigh in and declare the certification invalid, and I just don't think that's likely to happen," he said.
Madonna said once the Supreme Court judges made this decision regarding the case in Pennsylvania, the chances of them looking at a similar case in another swing state such as Georgia, Michigan, or Wisconsin are slim to none.
"I don't think the Supreme Court is going to weigh in at this point again unless there's widespread fraud which none of these complaints in the various states demonstrate," said Madonna.
There might be, however, one more long shot in all of this.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan and asking the Supreme Court to block the states' "unlawful and constitutionally tainted votes" in the Electoral College.