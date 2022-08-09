The FBI activity at Mar-a-Lago comes around the anniversary of President Nixon's resignation in light of Watergate.

Alvernia University history professor Tim Blessing calls the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home very serious.

Reports said it is all part of an investigation into classified documents from the White House.

Blessing said the Supreme Court said in United States v. Nixon that the president is entitled to protection from subpoenas and other things that the average citizen is not.

"And even though this might be an ex-president, Donald Trump was president when these papers were manufactured apparently, so it's a very high bar you have to get over," said Blessing.

Blessing said, for instance, there should be an indictment. He said there could be a hidden indictment, diagrams, or a secret indictment.

If they get over that, he said the judge then has to review these items in-camera.

"That is in the chambers and then they can't be released willy-nilly, not even the January 6th Committee," said Blessing.

He tells us they have to have a specific target and that it cannot be a fishing expedition.

"Those are the rules in U.S. v. Nixon, but rather not the Justice Department is playing by those rules. I have absolutely no idea at this point," said Blessing.

We asked Blessing how he would compare the search at Mar-a-Lago to Watergate.

"The Department of Justice's actions last night certainly have raised the bar considerably, so we are. I wouldn't say we. I wouldn't say we are in as much of a constitutional crisis as we were then, but we're certainly getting there," said Blessing.

Trump disclosed the search in a statement and said that agents opened a safe at his home. We will continue monitoring the developments.