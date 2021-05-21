READING, Pa. – As Spider-Man taught us, "With great power, comes great responsibility," and some Berks County realtors say they feel responsible for keeping the community clean.
"We sell here, we do business here, we want everyone to be safe and clean," said Brandon Lesagonicz, an associate with the Reading-Berks Association of Realtors and chairman of its Young Professionals Network. "This was a great way to just get everyone involved."
Lesagonicz is helping to host a superhero cleanup event at Pendora Park in Reading on Saturday where all the classic costumed characters will be armed with trash bags.
"Spider-Man, Wolverine, Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel," said Lesagonicz. "We're all going to be here."
The cleanup is open to the entire community — a way to help brighten up the park and to get people out of their houses.
"People have been so down lately with everything going on," Lesagonicz said, "I wanted to cheer everyone up and bring them back together and do something fun with the community."
In between the crime fighting and cleaning, there will be snacks and singing.
"We have a food truck coming, music, professional photographers," Lesagonicz said. "It's going to be really awesome."
He noted the kids even eat for free. He's hoping the common cause and some good clean fun bring out lots of people.
"I wanted to do something fun, bring superheroes together and do something great and fun for everything opening up," he said.
Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and all the superheroes are starting the cleanup at Pendora Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday.