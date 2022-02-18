READING, Pa. – The blaring sirens of fire trucks are a concerning sound that's being heard a lot lately.
"We've seen a definite increase since probably the middle of December," said Peter Brown, executive director of the Pennsylvania Rivers chapter of the American Red Cross, which serves Berks and several other Pennsylvania counties.
How much of an increase? According to the local chapter of the Red Cross, the organization has helped respond to an uptick in fires that's 20% above the average.
"Immediately start to talk with the clients and provide the emergency assistance they need for the first 48 to 72 hours," Brown said of what the organization does after a fire.
The Red Cross provides money, shelter, clothes and anything else a family needs following a fire. But as the number of recent fires is up, so is the need for volunteers.
"We're trying to take those immediate concerns off their plate," Brown said, "so they're not thinking, 'My gosh, it's two o'clock in the morning, where are we gonna sleep?'"
One local volunteer who has responded to some of those fires says the Red Cross is in need of more people willing to lend their time.
"They're still in shock because of their fire, and they don't know where they're going to sleep that night, and that's when the Red Cross comes in," said volunteer Susan West.
West stepped into some tough situations in her short time volunteering, from fires in Berks County to raging tornadoes in Kentucky.
"We had to go out into the community, find people who maybe were hesitant to seek help," West said.
Apprehensive about volunteering because you don't have the time?
"You can do, as a volunteer, as little or as much as you want," West said. "Whatever your talent is. At the end of the day, you feel like you've done something worthwhile."
Visit the Red Cross website to find out how to help out.