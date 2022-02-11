BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Georgio's Pizzeria in West Reading opens at 11 a.m. — most days.
"We had to open up late actually," said David Lupo, co-owner of the pizza spot on Penn Avenue. "We opened at 4 o'clock today because I had to come in and do all of the prep work."
Lupo says he's short-staffed, so when his prep cook called out sick, it set him back five hours.
"It's just me and one other guy here right now," Lupo said. "We're getting crushed."
And that was just a Thursday. Lupo says he's now bracing for a busy Super Bowl Sunday, hoping his team can keep up.
"On my day off, I came in here. I made about eight cases of wings," Lupo said. "This Super Bowl is going to be interesting."
In Reading, Jimmie Kramer's Peanut Bar Restaurant on Penn Street has wings in the fryer, too.
"A lot of people buy our wings to take home for parties, also our pretzel pies," said Michael Leifer, owner of the Peanut Bar.
Leifer says he expects a lot of takeout orders Sunday and then a jam-packed restaurant on Monday.
"We're looking for a better Valentine's Day this year than last year," he said.
Leifer says he's OK on staffing, but he did have to cut his hours of operation when the pandemic hit. The Peanut Bar is only open from 4 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. now — no more lunch.
"We're looking for a more relaxed Valentine's Day this year," Leifer said.
As for Georgio's, Lupo says anyone looking for work can be his valentine.
"Delivery drivers are always something we desperately need," he said. "We need counter help, like someone answering the phones, someone taking orders. We also could use another cook and pizzaman."