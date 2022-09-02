HAMBURG, Pa. – The 19th annual "Taste of Hamburg-er Festival" in Hamburg, of course, will take place Saturday.
The fest is an all-day event filled with more than 40 burger stands, live music, burger eating contests and cooking competitions. Vendors come from near and far to let meat-lovers taste-test their burgers. This year, some local restaurants and taking part for the first time.
West Reading Tavern is setting up a stand, and the staff say they hope to sell about 375 of their signature whiskey burgers.
"Can't wait to experience it," said Head Chef Sidney Bowen.
"The whiskey smokehouse burger's our number one selling gourmet burger of all time," said West Reading Tavern President Mark Woodward, "so we figured we'd go up there and put it to the test."
Woodward says he's ready to fire up the grill for people who come from all over the East Coast to enjoy the festival.
"It's going to be great advertising for the West Reading Tavern," he said. "My staff's really excited."
West Reading Tavern will put its whiskey burger up against another first-time vendor, Copperz Brewing Company, located in Hamburg.
"We're doing two slider burgers," said Head Chef Ryan Orth.
Copperz Brewing hasn't even been open a year, so Orth says while winning would be nice, it's all about beefing up exposure.
"Not for the rewards, not for anything of that nature, but I really just wanted to get our name out there further than Berks County," Orth said.
The Taste of Hamburg-er Festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 3.