HARRISBURG, Pa. - Two local institutions were awarded grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Education as part of the It's On Us PA initiative.

It's On Us PA is the nation's first statewide campaign to combat campus sexual assault and violence. Albright College and Kutztown University, each awarded $40,000, were among 39 institutions of higher education in the state selected to receive these funds.

"PDE is committed to supporting efforts that keep college campuses safe, inclusive and welcoming spaces for all students," said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. "The It's On Us PA campaign cultivates change and provides colleges, universities and postsecondary career and trade schools with the support and resources necessary to protect learning environments and ensure they are free from sexual assault, harassment and violence."

The national It's On Us campaign was created by the Obama Administration to raise awareness about sexual assault and create an environment of support for victims and survivors.

Albright won grants the past four years. Those funds have allowed the college to implement significant initiatives such as sexual assault awareness training and educational programming for students and staff.

Kutztown University's Women's Center will be use the funds for national speakers and trainings, new equipment and initiatives which will focus on sexual violence prevention, support for male survivors and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

More information on It's On US PA can be found here.