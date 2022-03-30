EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police and Exeter Township Police are teaming up to crack down on aggressive driving, as part of a statewide initiative.
Law enforcement will be focusing on roadways that are known to have a high number of crashes due to aggressive driving.
"Speeding and aggressive driving is a big problem here in Exeter," said Sgt. Sean Fullerton of the Exeter Township Police.
Fullerton said around 650 crashes happened in the township last year.
"And the majority of those crashes are caused through speeding or drivers making careless turns," he said.
According to the state, preliminary data from 2021 indicates fatalities in aggressive driving crashes, which involve two or more aggressive driving factors, may have risen 40% throughout Pennsylvania from last year.
"Aggressive driving is anybody that speeds, tailgates, red light running, weaving in and out of traffic," said Tara DeStefano, community traffic safety coordinator for the Highway Safety Network in Pottsville.
She said speeding is the most common aggressive driving behavior.
"So, if somebody is speeding or they are tailgating you, let them go past," DeStefano said. "Don't try to provoke that driver."
The statewide initiative against aggressive driving will run through the end of April.