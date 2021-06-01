SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. | For Schuylkill Haven native Sammy Julian, a longtime teacher, coach and wrestling official - it's an honor to be invited onto the biggest stage in the sport not just once - but twice.
“It was incredible. I was beyond excited,” said Julian. “At the age of 35, to say that I was selected twice, definitely makes me more motivated to continue along and maybe see how many I can get."
After working the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio - Julian is preparing to head to Tokyo for the rescheduled games in late July. It's a unique path he's been on for quite some time.
"I worked my way up within the state and then nationally. I achieved the highest level in the state that you could be nationally in 2006,” said Julian. “So it didn't take long. Then, in 2008, I went and got my international license."
Twenty-three countries later, it's an opportunity to see parts of the world he never thought he would. Now, despite gearing up for the eyes of the world to once again witness his officiating work - he remains focused.
“Just continue to give back to the sport and make sure the athletes have a property officiated match and it's fair across the board, and I really enjoy mentoring others."
This upcoming Summer Olympics - still under the shadow of the global pandemic - will be even more meaningful - as these opportunities for both the best athletes in the world and the best officials - don't come around often.
"Same with the referees, because you don't know if you're going to remain in that category or not,” Julian said. “We are evaluated on a yearly basis and you can be up or down. You never know."
With Tokyo awaiting him in July, he says he's not done yet.
"I'm definitely gonna try for a third one,” Julian said. “2024 is in Paris.“