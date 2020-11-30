ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Randy Plessor of Allentown has, so far, lived a one-track life.
"It's not a model train to me, it's a lifestyle," Plessor said.
The 56-year-old is a train enthusiast and a former employee and current volunteer for railroads still active in Pennsylvania.
He used to share his passion for trains with his late wife Cindy. Together, they filmed steam locomotives for their YouTube channel. Today, he's on track toward a new destination: preserving Roadside America.
"The idea is to get and understand if we can move part or all of Roadside America down there," Plessor said.
Plessor is talking about the America on Wheels Museum in Allentown. In the next few days, he'll be meeting with its executive director to discuss feasibility.
The 85-year attraction in Upper Bern Township announced its permanent closure last week. It said it would auction off parts of the display, but no details on that have been shared publicly yet.
Plessor hasn't been able to contact them yet, but his vision for the display is that its next life will focus on educating youth on the trains of our past.
"It's one thing to let a child see a train pass and say 'oh that's nice.' But we want to build a program to where these kids get hands on," Plessor said.
He envisions a program in Allentown in which kids can help build train models and climb aboard steam locomotives.
The display of Roadside America will be the coal that will feed the fire of the engine.
"I don't want to walk into a building and assume ownership of anything. This object that's out there is the property of children of all ages," Plessor said.