BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Twenty years seem like multiple lifetimes, making the images of a swift collapse all the more painful for military families.
"The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has been extraordinarily difficult and beyond painful for those of us who have suffered the consequences of the 20 years," said Jay Jones of Orwigsburg.
One of those consequences took place in June 2014 as his son, Capt. Jason B. Jones, was killed in Afghanistan. A base was named in his honor.
Jay Jones said his son and his fellow soldiers knew the challenges they faced.
"They were concerned about the commitment of the Afghan government, the law enforcement agencies, as well as the Afghan national army, to do what they had to do to gain their freedom without our aid," he explained.
The father says it's disappointing to see the end result but that the sacrifices of so many, including his son, must not be forgotten.
"I think the decision to withdraw was the correct one," Jay Jones said. "I just hope that the taste of freedoms that we have them will give them the motivation to regain their freedom on their own."
For one local Vietnam veteran, the images are all too familiar.
"When you see the pictures of the airport — people running after the planes, trying to board the planes as it's taking off — it's the same thing that happened in '75," said veteran Doug Graybill.
Graybill, who is cofounder of Veterans Making A Difference, says seeing Afghanistan in this situation is harder to stomach, knowing the work that went into it.
"We were doing good things over there," he said. "You talk to a lot of the vets they were building schools. The Afghans loved us. They liked us over there."
Pictures of shoulder-to-shoulder Afghans on Air Force planes show proof of that, too, as well as great concern about what happens next.
"I'd go there in a heartbeat because of what we did," Graybill said. "It's a shame."