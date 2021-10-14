READING, Pa. – As multiple deadlines approach for members of the active duty military and civilian employees to get fully vaccinated, the cofounders of a Berks-based veterans group recall when they joined the military decades ago.
"When we got shots, everyone received shots," said Liz Graybill of Veterans Making A Difference. "If we were getting ready to deploy overseas, there were certain shots we had to get, depending where we were going."
"It's the military today," said husband Doug Graybill. "When I was in, everybody dressed the same, we ate chow at the same time, we went in formation, we did everything together."
He added, "They told us to go get a flu shot — we were all in line."
Now that deadlines are looming for active members of the military to get vaccinated, those getting the Pfizer vaccine would need to get the first dose by Oct. 18.
"I do believe the military should get vaccinated," Liz Graybill said. "I don't believe that they should be kicked out or lose rank, but they are disrespecting an order so, then, therefore they could get in trouble and lose rank or get kicked out of the military."
Liz Graybill, a former paralegal in the military says that if a military member refuses the shot, they could receive a letter of reprimand.
The military categorizes it as "administrative or non-judicial punishment to include relief of duties or discharge."
The deadline for Army active duty troops is Dec. 15.
For Army reservists and members of the National Guard, the deadline for full vaccination is June 30, 2022.
The deadline for the Air Force is Nov. 2 for active duty airmen and Dec. 2 for reserves and members of the Air National Guard.
The Navy deadline is Nov. 28 for active duty sailors and marines, while the reservists date is Dec. 28.
There's also a push and pull in the local veterans community when it comes to the vaccine.
"We have some veterans that are vaccinated, some are not," Liz Graybill said. "Some are coming out to the (veterans) center. Some are not because they have their own health issues. They know their immune system. So some have the shot, some do not."