CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. | Noah's Glen Animal Hospital Doctor Pat Slanga says lost pets are turning up all the time.
"I think it's just a regular thing, especially during the summer time," said Dr. Slanga.
She's hoping the Caernarvon Township Police Department will be able to reunite owners with their furry friends much faster, with the help of a microchip reader the hospital donated to the department.
"When the officer stopped in, I thought it would be a pretty good idea for them to have a reader of their own," Slanga noted.
That reader picks up microchips in animals, like cats and dogs.
Caernarvon Township Police Detective Chad Eberly says they typically see a few lost pets every couple months.
"This is pretty nice to have at our disposal," said Det. Eberly.
The Department says tracking down the owner is simple. All they do is scan this microchip and enter this information online.
"Usually in dogs and cats the microchip is implanted in behind their shoulder blades, so you would scan that area," noted Eberly.
Dr. Slanga says she just found herself in that situation.
"It turns out the dog had a microchip and we called the owner and they came and picked the dog up," she said.
And, she's says this kind gesture will do just that.
"It's not just about finding them homes anymore, it's about their general safety too," she added.