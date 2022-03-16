BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Scott Hall, better known as Razor Ramon, wowed wrestling fans for decades, and according to one area wrestling promoter with OutBreak Wrestling, Hall changed the industry.
"When he left WCW the first time to go to WWF, it was for money. It was about business," said Ryan Vox, who organizes shows at the Hamburg Field House for OutBreak Wrestling. "It was, 'You are not giving me the exposure I want and I feel like I deserve.'"
His promoting partner actually got the chance to meet Hall.
"Scott and I actually sat down, ate breakfast before a convention started," said Antonio Laugginger, also with OutBreak.
But they didn't say a word about wrestling.
"Just a proud father," Laugginger recalled. "He loved his son. He loved his son so much. He just talked about his son and how proud he was, his son getting into the business."
Another Reading-based wrestler and podcaster says he's saddened by the news and is organizing a tribute podcast this weekend.
"It's so sad that as soon as they pass, it's heartbreaking," said Chio Valentin of Reading. "It's like having a family member that passed away."
At Symbiote Collectibles in West Reading, they're known for many things including wrestling memorabilia.
"It's been really tough to keep them in stock," said Max Hirneisen, owner of Symbiote.
You see a lot of wrestling figures on the shelf, but one you don't see? Scott Hall, as Hirneisen says wrestlers from his era are growing in popularity.
"Especially when people pass, it's a lot more renewed nostalgia for them," he said. "People starting thinking like, "Oh my God, I remember this match.'"
Those in the area wrestling community say Hall leaves behind a legacy that inspires.
You can check out the Scott Hall tribute episode live on Sunday at 11 a.m. on Bodyslam Podcast.