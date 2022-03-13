Numerous accidents were reported on Interstate 78 in Berks County on Saturday. That stretch of highway sees winter weather crashes a lot more often lately.
This latest round of snow and gusty winds has many in our area waiting anxiously for warm spring days.
Drivers on I-78 experienced periods of white out conditions on the highway on Saturday.
The Berks County Department of Emergency Services says there were accidents on I-78 throughout the morning, some involving several vehicles, including a wreck involving tractor trailers and cars in Bethel Township.
"Fifteen car accidents, not something I've heard of too often here," said Isaiah Danner, Property Guardians and Snow Removal.
The eastbound side of the highway was shut down for a few hours following the Bethel Township crash.
More crashes on I-78 were reported in the afternoon as the wind whipped the snow around, making it very difficult to see at times.
One of those crashes snarled traffic in Upper Tulpehocken early in the afternoon. It involved several cars and multiple people were injured.
Traffic was finally seen moving again in that area later in the afternoon.
Many people say they're ready for the weather to change.
"I hate it, I absolutely hate it. I hate snow," said Emmaus resident, Jackie. "I don't like driving in it, don't like walking in it , I just don't like it."
It's what a lot of Pennsylvania residents are thinking when it comes to these cold winter days.
The Lehigh Valley experienced another round of snowfall and some heavy winds. Mix the two together, and people start dreaming about those summer days, and hoping this is the last of it.
We talked to one Lower Macungie resident who says he's usually a fan of snow days around here, but even he agree, it's time for some warmth.
"I'm ready for that, we're done "Its been enough," said Bruce of Lower Macungie. "I'm ready for summer."