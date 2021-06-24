HAMBURG, Pa. | From the Smithsonian to Berks County, some treasured pieces of locomotive history have found a home at the Reading Railroad Heritage Museum in Hamburg.
"Most times when we think about railroad engineers we think of the persons who drive and operate the locomotives. In this case, this refers to the engineering department of the Reading Railroad," said Carol Adams, a volunteer with the Museum.
Rail design schematics from the mid to late 1800s show the beginnings of the legendary Reading Railroad. The world-renown museum in Washington, known for being the world's largest museum, owned many of these drawings, to the point where it had too many to take care of.
"The Smithsonian de-accessed some of the Reading Railroad drawings, and we were fortunate enough to be able to acquire them," Adams noted.
Now, those drawings are in the care of volunteers like Carol Adams, in the Unseen Engineers of the Reading Railroad exhibit.
"The Reading Railroad was so important to this area and we need to make sure folks understand why the landscape and bridges and such are here," she said.
The museum on South 3rd Street didn't lose much steam during the pandemic, it built a new garage to store and protect its train cars.
Still, it's been more than a year since its doors have opened.
"We're really glad that folks are ready to come out and see us again," Adams commented.
The exhibit will stay in the station through Halloween, according to officials. The museum is open Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.