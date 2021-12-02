ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — Berks County's booming warehouse industry is about to welcome a new player to the market.
Texas-based Crow Holdings Industrial announced Thursday plans to develop a 652,080-square-foot, state-of-the art logistics property on Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township.
The firm said it purchased the 59.6-acre parcel of land from the Greater Berks Development Fund in November. It plans to begin construction this month.
"Tenant demand continues to surge, but what truly set this property apart is its incredible access to labor," Johanna Chervak, Crow Holdings' vice president, said in a news release. "We looked at several different properties in the market, and there was nothing that even approached this site's access to the Reading labor pool via Routes 61 and 222 and I-78."
The Class-A logistics facility will feature a 40-foot clear height, 182 dedicated trailer parking stalls, 124 loading docks, and 4 drive-in doors. It will also include 484 spaces for car parking.
Crow Holdings, founded in 1948, said it launched its Northeast operations in 2018. Since then, it has created more than 11 million square feet of industrial space in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This is its first development in Berks County.
Leasing for the property will be handled by JLL.