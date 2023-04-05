MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – In its first week, the seats are filling up inside Craft 2700 at Freymoyer's in Muhlenberg Township. The restaurant was once known as Freymoyer's to many, dating back to the 1800s. It was even once a hotel. Now it has new ownership and a new look.
"It's great to finally be open," said Andrew Sottosanti, director of communications at Craft 2700 at Freymoyer's. "It was a long process."
It's a process Sottosanti said dates back to 2014, when the new owners acquired the building.
"We didn't want to open until we were ready," Sottosanti said.
People have been anxious to come back.
"We would have people come in over the last few years, trying to get in, thinking it was open while we were in the renovation process," Sottosanti said.
Throughout the restaurant, there are reminders of its history, with photos on the walls.
"Generations of families have actually come to this restaurant, dined here and kind of know it as a point in Muhlenberg," Sottosanti said.
There is a new lineup on the menu. Executive Chef Daniel Groff is at the helm.
"I try to make this as much of a scratch kitchen as I possibly can," Groff said.
It's a menu the chef of 20 years has been working on for months. He says he is most proud of the short rib — one of the many meals he said will keep people coming back.
"I'm really excited to just sell food that people enjoy," Groff said. "Like people will be able to authentically say, 'I enjoy eating at that place, and I definitely want to go back.'"