READING, Pa.- It's been years in the making and now, the Lighthouse Women & Children's Center is a reality.

"Today's a great celebration of a lot of planning and prayer and fundraising coming to fruition with the help of so many people across the community," said Robert Turchi, CEO of Hope Rescue Mission in Reading.

Organizers say it's a long overdue need that they're grateful to be able to meet.

"The building was designed with trauma informed principles," said Kate Alley, executive director of the Lighthouse Women and Children's Center. "We used soft colors. We made sure that each person has their own space with a door that they can lock and that we never put two people together that aren't related."

The facility has 43 private suites and one emergency room that can be used when someone needs immediate shelter.

Program directors say it's important they make sure the Lighthouse is a safe place that provides security, dignity and compassion.

A local girl scout troop came to the ribbon cutting. The girls made welcome baskets for the children who come to stay at the center.

"We put in coloring books, activities, we put in stuffed animals and we also put in self-care things like toothbrushes and deodorant," said Jasmine Dunning, with Girl Scout Troop 11165.

"I hope it makes them feel safe and welcome," said Addison Giambrone, with Girl Scout Troop 11165.

They're expecting to be able to house those in need starting in August.