LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County (ARL) was notified Friday that a cat captured in the Timber Drive area of Longswamp Township tested positive for rabies.

“The ARL was contacted by a resident of Longswamp Township who stated that they had trapped a cat that was showing several behavioral symptoms consistent with the rabies virus,” said Sgt. Hayden Carroll from the ARL’s Department of Animal Protection. “At this time, we know that the cat scratched the finder who has already sought the proper medical treatment. If anyone else was bitten or scratched by an animal in this area they should seek medical attention immediately.”

According to the CDC, rabies is a neurological virus that infects the central nervous system of mammals, causing disease in the brain and death in 99.9% of human cases if left untreated.

Experts say the best way to prevent rabies in dogs and cats is to make sure their rabies vaccine is up-to-date and keeping them away from unknown animals, especially wildlife.

If an owner suspects their pet was bitten or scratched by a rabid animal, they should call animal control or their local police department to capture the animal and seek immediate veterinary care.